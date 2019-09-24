Rice Hall James & Associates Holding in Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Has Upped by $9.19 Million as Market Value Declined; Boston Research & Management Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 24.60M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 654.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 765,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 882,769 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45 million, up from 117,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $613.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 299,246 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 24/05/2018 – REVANCE REPORTS PUBLICATION FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2; 29/05/2018 – Revance Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.97; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REVANCE IS INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS -SOME MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, EXISTING FINANCE TEAM TO ASSUME DUTIES,RESPONSIBILITIES OF CFO OFFICE ON INTERIM BASIS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results from Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial in Movement; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE 24-WEEK DURATION OF EFFECT RESULTS FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2 TRIAL IN MOVEMENT DISORDERS CLINICAL PRACTICE; 20/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.17, from 4.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold RVNC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 41.43 million shares or 48.01% less from 79.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sio Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 403,664 shares. 505,536 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 73,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 41,503 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 635,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 0% or 200 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 203,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs reported 111,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hikari Pwr Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,200 shares. 3.53 million are owned by Blackrock. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 2.25 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 6,068 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 10,399 shares to 55,539 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 21,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,061 shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS) by 3,220 shares to 35,116 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lagoda Investment Mngmt LP owns 2,950 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. California-based Elm Limited Co has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Strum & Towne Inc stated it has 109,965 shares or 10.48% of all its holdings. Horseman holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,600 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadinha & Limited Liability holds 144,038 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. Nexus Investment Mngmt Inc has 5.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 270,368 shares. Tru Inv Advsr invested 6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 3,300 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 143,889 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Martin Inv Mgmt reported 1,971 shares stake. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 1.09 million shares stake. Skba Cap Mngmt Lc owns 4,550 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.