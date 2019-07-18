Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted By $3.79 Million Its Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stake; BORR DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERM (BDRLF) SI Decreased By 0.52%

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc acquired 77,409 shares as Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY)’s stock rose 14.24%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 1.43M shares with $71.07M value, up from 1.35M last quarter. Dave & Busters Entmt Inc now has $1.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 686,447 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c

BORR DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERM (OTCMKTS:BDRLF) had a decrease of 0.52% in short interest. BDRLF’s SI was 5.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.52% from 5.40M shares previously. With 5,100 avg volume, 1053 days are for BORR DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERM (OTCMKTS:BDRLF)’s short sellers to cover BDRLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 80.00% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 10,000 shares traded or 1594.92% up from the average. Borr Drilling Limited (OTCMKTS:BDRLF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased Meet Group Inc stake by 63,768 shares to 105,871 valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) stake by 9,221 shares and now owns 157,736 shares. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 251,535 shares. Franklin Inc owns 605,684 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 38,719 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp accumulated 241,362 shares. First Republic Invest reported 13,432 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.66% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 54,673 shares. Scout Invests Incorporated reported 89,418 shares stake. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 1,411 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Inc holds 11,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advisors stated it has 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). American Intl Inc has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Macquarie Grp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 39,001 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 408,103 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

