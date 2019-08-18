Rice Hall James & Associates Has Decreased Its Epam Sys (EPAM) Position by $7.26 Million as Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Advisory Services Network Upped by $623,844 Its Position

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 42,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 120,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 million, down from 163,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $188.02. About 251,477 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 3,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 48,528 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 44,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 45,247 shares to 25,646 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Piedmont Investment Inc has 224,446 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kazazian Asset Llc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crestwood Mgmt Lp accumulated 4.06% or 45,900 shares. Provident Inv Mngmt has 338,915 shares for 8.69% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Company stated it has 24,266 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,501 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.28% or 146,050 shares in its portfolio. West Chester Inc holds 12,090 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsr accumulated 91,466 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma stated it has 137,837 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 272 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc stated it has 47,557 shares. 17,350 are held by Braun Stacey Assocs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 254,219 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 324,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Inc has 0.17% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 846,010 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 37,791 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 89,748 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.47% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 492 are held by Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Company Delaware. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tcw Group Inc Inc owns 190,972 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. 310,804 were reported by Victory Capital Mgmt. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 5,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 41,201 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 31,080 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $44.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 99,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Strategic Ed Inc.