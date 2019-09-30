Rice Hall James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake in Teradata Del (TDC) as Stock Value Declined; As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Rose, Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Cut Position

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 5,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, down from 82,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 1.45 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers; 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS 2018 GROUP AND DIVISION OUTLOOKS CONFIRMED; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS AVXS-101 HAS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN THE US, PRIME DESIGNATION IN THE EU AND SAKIGAKE IN JAPAN; EXPECTED US PATIENT AVAILABILITY IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Will Be Appointed Group General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot; 06/03/2018 – FDA: NOVARTIS’ GILENYA TREATMENT STOPPED IN BOTH PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT IMPROVING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE MARGINS TO AT LEAST (NOT TOWARDS) 20 PCT BY 2020, UP FROM 17.7 (NOT 17.3) PCT RECENTLY; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL COMPLETION EXPECTED IN MID 2018

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 34,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 373,980 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, down from 408,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 585,477 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westport Asset Management Inc holds 18,000 shares. Philadelphia Tru accumulated 24,293 shares or 0.08% of the stock. North Carolina-based Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 12,658 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 37,678 shares. Principal Fin Grp holds 0.02% or 523,084 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp stated it has 21,871 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 600,399 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 375,192 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 10,147 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 14,946 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 983 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 6,199 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC).

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 37,578 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $23.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 67,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.67M for 29.81 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 43,280 shares to 68,960 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 111,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).