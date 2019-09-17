Rice Hall James & Associates Decreased Its Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) as Market Value Declined; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Rose, Holder Northpointe Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.29 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 84.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 5,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 32,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 796,225 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 32,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 279,422 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.88M, down from 311,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 791,647 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 23.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Fincl Bank stated it has 2,999 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Navellier And Assoc Inc accumulated 0.76% or 40,304 shares. 5,564 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund owns 2,565 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2.36 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 22,014 shares. Trillium Asset Management invested in 2,175 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Commerce Bank reported 41,508 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Beck Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Private Na accumulated 0.2% or 7,950 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 571,138 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.02% or 10,240 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 2,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Services invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,365 shares to 68,567 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 25,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 350,905 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $44.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 222,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.