Rice Hall James & Associates Increased Position in Utah Med Prods (UTMD); As Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Market Value Rose, Inca Investments Boosted Position by $37.40 Million

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) by 2114.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 4.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.74 million, up from 196,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 10.07M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 13/03/2018 – CEO LAZARI SAYS BRADESCO AIMS TO SELL 2 PRODUCTS PER CLIENT BY YEAR-END, UP FROM 1.6 CURRENTLY; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 27/03/2018 – BRADESCO: VINICIUS ALBERNAZ TO BE BRADESCO SEGUROS CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO EXPECTS RETURN ON INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL BANK ‘NEXT’ COMING IN 3 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS GROWTH OF RETAIL LOAN BOOK WILL ACCELERATE IN THE COMING QUARTERS; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 05/04/2018 – MUFG IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF $435 MILLION BANCO BRADESCO STAKE; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Bradesco Seguros S.A.’s Insurer Fincl Strength Rating to ‘BB’/Outlook Stable From ‘BB+’/Outlook Negative

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Utah Med Prods Inc (UTMD) by 73.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 33,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The institutional investor held 78,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 44,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Utah Med Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 3,821 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 158,471 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 6,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,131 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).