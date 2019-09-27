Rice Hall James & Associates Has Raised Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holding by $707,165 as Market Valuation Declined; As Apache (APA) Share Price Declined, Paragon Capital Management Has Raised by $325,864 Its Stake

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 4.28 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 24,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 70,829 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 46,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 104,646 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 18,268 shares to 219,860 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 31,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 841,090 shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 161 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 75,229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Baillie Gifford & Co has invested 0.06% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 20,867 shares or 0% of the stock. Crow Point Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 61,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 15,217 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 94,145 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability holds 53,430 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Rice Hall James & Llc holds 0.07% or 70,829 shares. Weiss Multi holds 27,500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 19,224 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 182,461 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 9,520 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.27% or 269,407 shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 12,982 shares stake. Regentatlantic Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 91,642 are owned by Gulf Bancshares (Uk). Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc reported 16,205 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Heritage Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 223,247 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 31,251 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 180,041 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 138,341 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 19.25M shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 9,408 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. On Friday, May 31 Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 2,000 shares. Ellis Juliet S also bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 24.

