Rice Hall James & Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Masonite Intl New (DOOR) by $2.66 Million; As American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Market Valuation Rose, J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $659,360

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 750,238 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 54,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 705,253 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.19 million, up from 650,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 100,418 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 14.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 135,495 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $61.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 42,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,816 shares, and cut its stake in Meet Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.