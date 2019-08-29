Rice Hall James & Associates Holding in Banner (BANR) Has Lowered by $771,606 as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Wedgewood Partners Trimmed Its Position by $29.10 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 14,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 238,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, down from 252,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 108,941 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 153,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 645,699 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.65 million, down from 799,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Corporation reported 118,218 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Towercrest Capital invested in 15,360 shares or 0.84% of the stock. 44,043 are owned by Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) reported 11,627 shares. Hendershot Invs has 3.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,486 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc invested in 29,565 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Company has 2.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,016 shares. Nottingham Advsr owns 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,708 shares. Minnesota-based Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 5.59% stake. Carret Asset Ltd Llc invested in 124,990 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 714,263 shares. Accuvest Advisors holds 0.46% or 4,487 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa Retail Bank has 37,315 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 9,096 shares. Stifel accumulated 272,520 shares. Aqr Management Lc has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 46,790 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 8,586 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc invested in 0% or 94,971 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 24,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 0.02% or 21,640 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard Incorporated has 9,330 shares. 7,896 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 101,081 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.31 million for 12.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6,195 shares to 233,135 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 20,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).