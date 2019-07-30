Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted Its Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stake; Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Sellers Decreased By 9.82% Their Shorts

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) stake by 24.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc acquired 112,241 shares as Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)’s stock declined 37.89%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 578,551 shares with $22.44M value, up from 466,310 last quarter. Puma Biotechnology Inc now has $365.35 million valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 1.46 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 16/05/2018 – Puma Hits New High as Kering Lets Go of Sporting-Goods Maker; 05/04/2018 – Specialised Therapeutics Asia Initiates Early Access Program For Neratinib; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY – NCCN GUIDELINES INCLUDE NERLYNX IN COMBINATION WITH CAPECITABINE/ PACLITAXEL AS TREATMENT OPTIONS WITH BREAST CANCER BRAIN METASTASES; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY EBIT EU310M TO EU330M, SAW EU305M TO EU325M; 24/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: PUMA SE: STRONG SALES AND EBIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Puma Biotechnology; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +12%, SAW +10%

Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AEMD) had a decrease of 9.82% in short interest. AEMD’s SI was 761,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.82% from 844,400 shares previously. With 214,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s short sellers to cover AEMD’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.26. About 109,072 shares traded. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has declined 65.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AEMD News: 21/03/2018 – AETHLON – FDA MEETING RESULT OF FORMAL PRE-SUBMISSION REQUEST BY CO FOR DISCUSSING ADVANCEMENT OF AETHLON HEMOPURIFIER (REG) UNDER EAP; 22/03/2018 – Study of Blood Test to Detect and Monitor Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in Former NFL Players Set for Kick-Off in Phoe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aethlon Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEMD); 21/03/2018 AETHLON MEDICAL SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO PARTICIPATED IN AN INFORMATIONAL MEETING WITH FDA – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Study of Blood Test to Detect and Monitor Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in Former NFL Players Set for Kick-Off in Phoenix

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) stake by 20,971 shares to 379,815 valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) stake by 146,601 shares and now owns 78,681 shares. Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $14,468 activity. The insider BRYCE RICHARD PAUL sold $2,472. $2,405 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was sold by EYLER CHARLES R. AUERBACH ALAN H sold $9,591 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on Monday, February 4.

Among 5 analysts covering Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Puma Biotechnology had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Thursday, February 28 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $37 target. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 368,920 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.02% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 86,856 shares. Great Point Prns Lc holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 900,000 shares. Swiss Retail Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 55,630 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 17,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Blackrock owns 2.50M shares. 8,714 are held by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 267,293 shares. 91,900 are owned by Renaissance Technology. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 44,587 shares.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.97 million. The firm is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the development of exosome products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection.

More notable recent Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 1, 2019 : AEMD – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aethlon Medical, Inc. and SeaStar Medical, Inc. Announce Strategic Joint Cross-Licensing Agreement – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.