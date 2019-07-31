Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lifted Calamp (CAMP) Holding By $890,088; 0 Analysts Covering Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Calamp Corp (CAMP) stake by 9.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc acquired 74,174 shares as Calamp Corp (CAMP)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 872,797 shares with $10.98 million value, up from 798,623 last quarter. Calamp Corp now has $375.31M valuation. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 182,771 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 35.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/04/2018 – Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton Vance Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $45 target. Credit Suisse reinitiated Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Neutral” rating. See Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 582,226 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 13.31 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will NIO Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jaguar Land Rover accelerates EV plans in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Calamp had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, May 29. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CAMP in report on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 4. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $17 target in Monday, March 25 report.

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2U Stock Plummets After Company Slashes Launch Plans – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KOA Care Camps and Winnebago Industries Announce Partnership Connecting Kids and Families with Transformative Outdoor Camp Experiences – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canadian Orebodies Extends Mineralization in the Wire Lake Gold System and Commences Summer Work Program at Pic Project – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Fall After Trump’s Tweets Cast Doubt Around U.S.-China Trade Talks – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “K92 Mining Kora Expansion Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

