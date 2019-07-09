Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) are two firms in the Telecom Services – Domestic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications Inc. 5 0.93 N/A -0.59 0.00 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 8 0.28 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ribbon Communications Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ribbon Communications Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -6.9% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ribbon Communications Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares and 75.3% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares. 1.3% are Ribbon Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ribbon Communications Inc. 9.34% -0.19% -7.54% -23.7% -9.49% 6.85% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. -0.2% -54.26% -52.56% -61.45% -54.5% -48.38%

For the past year Ribbon Communications Inc. has 6.85% stronger performance while Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has -48.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Ribbon Communications Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company offers Session Border Controllers (SBCs) that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution. Further, it provides Sonus Network Management Solutions to manage and integrate its networked solutions with internal provisioning and billing systems; and Virtualized Mobile Core Solution that enables deployment voice and messaging services. Additionally, the company offers professional consulting services, such as integration, deployment, migration, operation support, monitoring, managed services, design, engagement, training, interoperability/verification testing, and technical support services. It serves long distance and local exchange carriers, Internet service providers, wireless and cable operators, international telephone companies, and carriers that provide services to other carriers through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.