Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Telecom Services – Domestic company, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ribbon Communications Inc. has 79.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.2% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.08% of all Telecom Services – Domestic companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ribbon Communications Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.80% -6.90% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ribbon Communications Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ribbon Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.75 2.00 2.53

The potential upside of the competitors is 20.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ribbon Communications Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.2% -1.01% -8.21% -11.19% -31.09% 2.07% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year Ribbon Communications Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Ribbon Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.94 Quick Ratio. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ribbon Communications Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Ribbon Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company offers Session Border Controllers (SBCs) that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution. Further, it provides Sonus Network Management Solutions to manage and integrate its networked solutions with internal provisioning and billing systems; and Virtualized Mobile Core Solution that enables deployment voice and messaging services. Additionally, the company offers professional consulting services, such as integration, deployment, migration, operation support, monitoring, managed services, design, engagement, training, interoperability/verification testing, and technical support services. It serves long distance and local exchange carriers, Internet service providers, wireless and cable operators, international telephone companies, and carriers that provide services to other carriers through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.