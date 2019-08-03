Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Telecom Services – Domestic company, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ribbon Communications Inc. has 79.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Ribbon Communications Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Ribbon Communications Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.80% -6.90% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Ribbon Communications Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ribbon Communications Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.00 2.14 2.68

The potential upside of the competitors is 22.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ribbon Communications Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.2% -1.01% -8.21% -11.19% -31.09% 2.07% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year Ribbon Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Ribbon Communications Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ribbon Communications Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s rivals have 1.41 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ribbon Communications Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Ribbon Communications Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.47. Competitively, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Ribbon Communications Inc.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company offers Session Border Controllers (SBCs) that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution. Further, it provides Sonus Network Management Solutions to manage and integrate its networked solutions with internal provisioning and billing systems; and Virtualized Mobile Core Solution that enables deployment voice and messaging services. Additionally, the company offers professional consulting services, such as integration, deployment, migration, operation support, monitoring, managed services, design, engagement, training, interoperability/verification testing, and technical support services. It serves long distance and local exchange carriers, Internet service providers, wireless and cable operators, international telephone companies, and carriers that provide services to other carriers through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.