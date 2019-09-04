Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Since Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.64 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. On the competitive side is, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 28.21% and its average price target is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.