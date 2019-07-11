Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 23 Current Ratio and a 23 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 110.37% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.6% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.97% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3% stronger performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.