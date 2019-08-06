Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

As Biotechnology companies, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 19.6%. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.