Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.71 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 while its Current Ratio is 18.3. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 423.26% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.