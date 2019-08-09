Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

This is a contrast between Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Novavax Inc. 14 3.40 N/A -9.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

18.3 and 18.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Novavax Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -67.47% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 30.7%. Insiders held 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.