Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.98 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 208.33% and its consensus target price is $3.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 30.5%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.