Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

This is a contrast between Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.