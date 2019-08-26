Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

We are contrasting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.