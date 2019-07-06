Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

We are contrasting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. On the competitive side is, ContraFect Corporation which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.