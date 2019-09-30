Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 -0.36 15.76M -2.61 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71,279,963.82% -33.9% -32.5% 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,561,862,613.05% -15.6% -14.3%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.