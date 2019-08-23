Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Reaches $21.57 After 6.00% Up Move; Mackay Shields Cut Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 4.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 12,255 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 238,685 shares with $37.93 million value, down from 250,940 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $112.02B valuation. The stock decreased 4.43% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.69. About 3.11 million shares traded or 36.83% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

The stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 155,710 shares traded. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has declined 35.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.49% the S&P500. Some Historical RYTM News: 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 2019; 12/03/2018 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 41c; 02/04/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FROM TAKEDA TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE T-3525770 (NOW RM-853); 14/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYTM); 12/03/2018 – RHYTHM – EXPECTS EXISTING CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO H2 2019; 02/04/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UNDER TERMS, CO WILL ASSUME SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR GLOBAL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF RM-853; 02/04/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS LICENSING PACT WITH TAKEDAThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $744.49 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $22.86 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RYTM worth $44.67 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas has 127,521 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 2,412 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. L And S Inc holds 17,882 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, New England Rech And Mgmt has 0.57% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bb&T owns 174,692 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,182 shares. Mairs invested in 3.09% or 1.60 million shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,195 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 528,818 shares. 24,061 were reported by Conning Inc. Texas Bank Tx holds 0.92% or 3,172 shares. California-based Btr Cap Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smith Moore And has 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,451 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 89,142 shares. Mai Capital owns 0.62% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 75,829 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 3,774 shares to 54,779 valued at $16.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) stake by 36,500 shares and now owns 52,300 shares. Chemours Co was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.36 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 20.32% above currents $155.69 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

