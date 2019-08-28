Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparing side by side

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 and a Quick Ratio of 18.3. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and has 12.1 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.