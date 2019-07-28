Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparing side by side

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 85.9%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.97% weaker performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.