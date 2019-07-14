Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.51 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.