Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Comparison side by side

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 NextCure Inc. 19 276.79 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Its competitor NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NextCure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 11.79% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 30.8% respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.