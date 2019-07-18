Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 17.44 N/A -6.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 while its Current Ratio is 18.3. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $21.25, which is potential 142.03% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.