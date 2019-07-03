Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 90.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.90% -32.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. presently has an average price target of $41.5, suggesting a potential upside of 95.20%. The potential upside of the rivals is 131.90%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 and a Quick Ratio of 18.3. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.