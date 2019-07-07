Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 133.04 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 and a Quick Ratio of 18.3. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 156.80% and its average price target is $17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.