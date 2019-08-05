Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparing side by side

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 0% respectively. 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Genmab A/S beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.