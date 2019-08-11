Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.3. The Current Ratio of rival Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.