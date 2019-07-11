Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 67.38 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 and a Quick Ratio of 18.3. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 14.7%. Insiders held 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 46.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.97% weaker performance while Entera Bio Ltd. has 32.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.