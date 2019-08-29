Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 13.15 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 56.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.