Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparison side by side

Since Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 69.6%. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.