Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.