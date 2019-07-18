Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparison side by side

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.52 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. On the competitive side is, Aytu BioScience Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.