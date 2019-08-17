Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Contrasting side by side

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.