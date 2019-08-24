Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparison side by side

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 average price target and a -0.52% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.