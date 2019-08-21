Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

Since Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 32.2% respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.