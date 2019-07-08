Rhumbline Advisers Upped Tjx Cos Com New (TJX) Stake by $6.86 Million as Market Value Rose; Clearline Capital LP Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $4.86 Million as Shares Declined

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (TJX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 129,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.02 million, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 4.02 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 25.75 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Service Automobile Association reported 0.16% stake. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 62,097 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 2,850 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 377,474 shares stake. Malaga Cove Lc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 23,673 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.14% or 1.26M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 371,112 shares. 117 were reported by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Artemis Llp has 2.17M shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc invested in 15.23M shares. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 223,814 shares. Sageworth Com accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.49 million shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gms Inc by 260,677 shares to 359,516 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 73,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 47,917 shares to 535,868 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 107,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,026 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.10 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,164 shares. First Personal Serv invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Zeke Advisors Ltd accumulated 21,897 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx invested in 8,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 22,471 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset Management. 31,260 were reported by Beaumont Prtn Limited Com. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.69% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). St James Co Limited Company has 3.2% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moore Cap LP invested 0.33% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 525,081 are owned by Pnc Grp. Petrus Trust Lta reported 238,380 shares stake. Asset Management Inc holds 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 133,965 shares.