Rhumbline Advisers Upped Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE); Stanley Capital Management Position in Moodys (MCO) Has Trimmed by $897,000 as Stock Rose

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 10,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 196,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71 million, up from 185,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $152.32. About 195,896 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 43,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, down from 47,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $213.66. About 101,014 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes To Stable Outlook On Daycoval, Bndespar, B3 S.A. And Itaúsa’s Ratings; Affirms Debt And Issuer Ratings; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)A2/(P)P-1 To Horse Gallop Finance’s Mtn Program; 11/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B-bf / A-bf.ar Ratings To Quinquela Deuda Argentina; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 28, 2018; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES INMARSAT’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba1; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Foursight Capital Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-1 Notes; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Has Assigned Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By German Auto Loan Abs Of Driver Multi-Compartment S.A., Compartment Driver Fourteen; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To University Of Dayton (OH)’s Series 2018 Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NEW ZEALAND’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS HIGH ECONOMIC RESILIENCE & STRONG FISCAL METRICS; VULNERABILITIES MITIGATED BY EFFECTIVE INSTITUTIONS

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 7,937 shares to 503,204 shares, valued at $544.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 21,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,920 shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $375.60 million for 27.11 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.