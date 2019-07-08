Rhumbline Advisers Trimmed Position in Oshkosh (OSK) by $969,225 as Share Value Declined; Meyer Handelman Co Lifted Its Position in Amgen Com (AMGN) by $515,200

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 12,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,198 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, down from 188,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Oshkosh Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 361,539 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,123 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, up from 109,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $182.24. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.51M for 8.64 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc Co (NYSE:HII) by 2,491 shares to 77,896 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc New by 4,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.09 million activity. Nerenhausen Frank R. sold $393,521 worth of stock. 29,200 shares were sold by Sagehorn David M., worth $2.31M on Wednesday, February 13. Cortina Ignacio A had sold 5,000 shares worth $373,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings.