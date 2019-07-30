Rhumbline Advisers Trimmed Its Vulcan Materials Co Com (VMC) Position; Aflac (AFL) SI Increased By 2.09%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) had an increase of 2.09% in short interest. AFL’s SI was 11.00 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.09% from 10.77 million shares previously. With 3.26 million avg volume, 3 days are for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s short sellers to cover AFL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 3.25M shares traded or 9.18% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc

Rhumbline Advisers decreased Vulcan Materials Co Com (VMC) stake by 3.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhumbline Advisers sold 8,537 shares as Vulcan Materials Co Com (VMC)’s stock rose 22.61%. The Rhumbline Advisers holds 224,638 shares with $26.60M value, down from 233,175 last quarter. Vulcan Materials Co Com now has $17.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.05. About 711,180 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.53% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cleararc stated it has 3,185 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.25% or 8,613 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 49,822 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 52 shares. Strs Ohio holds 4,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maple Management reported 2,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Comm Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Barnett & Communications Inc owns 300 shares. Da Davidson invested in 5,414 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 187,514 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 6,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,800 shares. Synovus reported 0.05% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Communications holds 1.91% or 12.68M shares.

Rhumbline Advisers increased S.W. Airl Co Com (NYSE:LUV) stake by 18,162 shares to 994,782 valued at $51.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Armour Residential Reit Inc Co stake by 37,506 shares and now owns 160,721 shares. Care Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRCM) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Longbow maintained the shares of VMC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $225.88M for 19.89 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $39.21 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold Aflac Incorporated shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 43,866 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc holds 34,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 377,168 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww accumulated 0.05% or 130,960 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0.35% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 0.2% or 4,099 shares. 197,400 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.15% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. S&Co reported 92,770 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Waverton Inv Mgmt holds 11,711 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 3.60 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Incorporated Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Texas Yale Corp, Florida-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Element Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 91,613 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Lloyd Karole bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659. On Tuesday, February 5 LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 37,880 shares. 27,120 shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi, worth $1.29M on Monday, February 4.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James downgraded Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Monday, July 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6200 target. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.