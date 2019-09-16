Rhumbline Advisers Trimmed Its Newmarket Com (NEU) Stake by $947,200; Share Price Rose; As Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Share Price Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lifted Stake by $691,440

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp Com (NEU) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 2,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 24,862 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97M, down from 27,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Newmarket Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $8.27 during the last trading session, reaching $447.7. About 18,397 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 133,031 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00M, up from 129,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.09. About 85,996 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Quantum Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Regentatlantic Limited has 2,421 shares. Transamerica Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 9 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Utd Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 36,529 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bbt Capital Lc reported 2,545 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh owns 4,450 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,700 shares. Tennessee-based Patten Grp has invested 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Timucuan Asset Inc Fl owns 346,900 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 920,817 were accumulated by Ariel Invs Lc.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LabCorp’s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 To Accrue Contingent Interest – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp is Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,881 shares to 136,894 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold NEU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 6.08 million shares or 0.57% more from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited reported 517 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,147 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap LP holds 0.05% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) or 2,847 shares. Da Davidson & Com accumulated 517 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.04% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Davenport Co Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Td Asset Inc accumulated 600 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 61,857 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 4 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,576 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 2,583 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 16,991 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 10,896 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 1,550 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 48,682 shares stake.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Estate Fin In (NYSE:ARI) by 91,267 shares to 463,597 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 25,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Store (NASDAQ:CBRL).

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NewMarket Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NewMarket (NEU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like NewMarket Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:NEU) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zuora Announces Date for its First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.