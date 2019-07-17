Rhumbline Advisers Trimmed Albemarle Com (ALB) Position; Suvretta Capital Management Has Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake By $4.35 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 959,804 shares with $255.78 million value, down from 976,145 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $148.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.84 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Rhumbline Advisers decreased Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) stake by 10.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhumbline Advisers sold 21,079 shares as Albemarle Corp Com (ALB)’s stock declined 14.87%. The Rhumbline Advisers holds 184,327 shares with $15.11M value, down from 205,406 last quarter. Albemarle Corp Com now has $7.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 1.14 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Monday, March 18. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $320 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 1.17M shares to 1.92 million valued at $542.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 1.24M shares and now owns 1.28M shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.93% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pointstate LP owns 1.39 million shares. Ativo Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Allstate Corporation invested in 0.22% or 29,959 shares. 43,671 are held by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Ancora Advsr Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Field & Main Bank & Trust accumulated 0.68% or 2,700 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested in 0.62% or 11,507 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma holds 0.8% or 7.08 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability reported 230 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate invested in 0.87% or 18,064 shares. 510 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Limited. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 190,653 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Co has 14,047 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group owns 40,846 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 11,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life, a Japan-based fund reported 8,888 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.58M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 51,851 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 59,508 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Artisan Prtnrs LP has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 50,233 shares. Spf Beheer Bv reported 916,940 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Resources Fund invested in 0.21% or 15,100 shares. Motco stated it has 49,110 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 234,828 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Marlow DeeAnne J bought $70,850.

Rhumbline Advisers increased Progressive Corp Oh Com (NYSE:PGR) stake by 50,966 shares to 1.07M valued at $77.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 9,404 shares and now owns 215,381 shares. Hormel Foods Corp Com (NYSE:HRL) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albemarle had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

