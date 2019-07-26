Rhumbline Advisers Stake in Take (TTWO) Has Cut by $1.22 Million; Marshall & Sullivan Has Cut Its Position in Nordstrom (JWN) by $329,208

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 13,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,434 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22M, down from 195,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.35. About 901,239 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 1.24M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom.com; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family group’s take-private offer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 37,001 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 96,733 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Earnest Partners owns 58 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Schroder Inv holds 1.38M shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 50,651 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc accumulated 10,476 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 4,941 are held by M&T Bancorporation Corporation. Moreover, Wright Investors Ser has 0.08% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 4,673 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 12,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,579 were reported by Federated Pa.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 52% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Nordstrom While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom’s Outlook Is ‘Deteriorating,’ UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16,999 shares to 145,911 shares, valued at $40.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Oh Com (NYSE:PGR) by 50,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.