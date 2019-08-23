Rhumbline Advisers Stake in Berry Global Group Com (BERY) Trimmed by $507,422 as Shares Declined; Patrick Industries (PATK) Holding Increased by Timucuan Asset Management Inc

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.11% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 147,646 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc Com (BERY) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 9,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 118,123 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 127,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 800,470 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,684 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Nokomis Limited Liability owns 186,747 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 34,985 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 13,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 12,029 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc reported 4,800 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.03% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Everence Cap Mgmt reported 4,460 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.46M shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Corporation accumulated 23,602 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.01% or 85,687 shares in its portfolio. 72,647 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 112,331 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp, Oregon-based fund reported 28,490 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 2,052 shares to 467,815 shares, valued at $79.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 29,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

